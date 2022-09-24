Police called as three lamp posts on fire in Wellington town centre

The posts were alight in Queen Street, Wellington, at around 9pm. Firefighters, the police and a utility company were called to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.05pm on Friday, September 23, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Wellington. Three lamp posts involved in fire, crews used dry powder to extinguish.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington. Also at the scene of the incident were the police and a utility company."