Police called as three lamp posts on fire in Wellington town centre

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police were called as three lamp posts were on fire in a town centre street last night.

The posts were alight in Queen Street, Wellington, at around 9pm. Firefighters, the police and a utility company were called to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.05pm on Friday, September 23, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Wellington. Three lamp posts involved in fire, crews used dry powder to extinguish.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington. Also at the scene of the incident were the police and a utility company."

West Mercia Police have been contacted for an update.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

