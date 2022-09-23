Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newtown drug driver receives three-year road ban

By Nick HumphreysNewtownCrimePublished:

A motorist who tested positive for a substance found in cannabis has been banned from the road for three years.

Welshpool Magistrates Court
Welshpool Magistrates Court

Robert Hill, aged 22, was stopped in a Fiat Punto on the A483 at Dolfor, near Newtown on May 5 this year. A drug test found he had 6.8 microgrammes of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood. The legal limit it is 2mcg.

Hill, of Trefonen Avenue, Llandrindod Wells, Powys, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

As well as the road ban, magistrates handed him a two-year community order which includes 40 hours of unpaid work.

Crime
News
Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News