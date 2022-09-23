Newtown drug driver receives three-year road ban

Robert Hill, aged 22, was stopped in a Fiat Punto on the A483 at Dolfor, near Newtown on May 5 this year. A drug test found he had 6.8 microgrammes of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood. The legal limit it is 2mcg.
Hill, of Trefonen Avenue, Llandrindod Wells, Powys, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.
As well as the road ban, magistrates handed him a two-year community order which includes 40 hours of unpaid work.