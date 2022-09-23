Banned - Welshpool drink driver was more than twice the limit

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Robson Jones, aged 22, was caught behind the wheel of a Ford Focus on the B4391 in Llanfyllin, Powys, on August 13. A breathalyser test found he had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Jones, of Cefn Coch, Welshpool, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the legal alcohol limit.