Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Banned - Welshpool drink driver was more than twice the limit

By Nick HumphreysWelshpoolCrimePublished:

A drink driver who was caught at more than two times the limit has been banned from the road.

Welshpool Magistrates Court
Welshpool Magistrates Court

Robson Jones, aged 22, was caught behind the wheel of a Ford Focus on the B4391 in Llanfyllin, Powys, on August 13. A breathalyser test found he had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Jones, of Cefn Coch, Welshpool, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the legal alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £250. His road ban will be reduced by 23 weeks if he completes a safer driving course.

Crime
News
Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News