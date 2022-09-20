Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Photos released of 'selfish' off-road motorcyclists fleeing from police in Donnington

By Megan JonesDonningtonCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for help to identify the riders of off-road motorcycles after being called to a country park.

Police are asking for help in identifying the riders of the off-road motorcycles
Police are asking for help in identifying the riders of the off-road motorcycles

Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team were called to Granville Country Park in Donnington, after reports of motorcyclists riding on footpaths and frightening horses and dog walkers.

Police have released two photographs, showing at least three riders fleeing from police. Only one of the riders was wearing a helmet.

PC Robert Hughes said: "It would be unlikely that an ambulance could get there so if injured the air ambulance would have had to be called.

"This selfish attitude and disregard for others needs to stop."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form at westmercia.police.uk

Crime
News
Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News