Photos released of 'selfish' off-road motorcyclists fleeing from police in Donnington

Police are asking for help in identifying the riders of the off-road motorcycles

Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team were called to Granville Country Park in Donnington, after reports of motorcyclists riding on footpaths and frightening horses and dog walkers.

Police have released two photographs, showing at least three riders fleeing from police. Only one of the riders was wearing a helmet.

PC Robert Hughes said: "It would be unlikely that an ambulance could get there so if injured the air ambulance would have had to be called.

"This selfish attitude and disregard for others needs to stop."