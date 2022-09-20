Photos released of 'selfish' off-road motorcyclists fleeing from police in Donnington

Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team were called to Granville Country Park in Donnington, after reports of motorcyclists riding on footpaths and frightening horses and dog walkers.
Police have released two photographs, showing at least three riders fleeing from police. Only one of the riders was wearing a helmet.
PC Robert Hughes said: "It would be unlikely that an ambulance could get there so if injured the air ambulance would have had to be called.
"This selfish attitude and disregard for others needs to stop."
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form at westmercia.police.uk