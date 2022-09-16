Police warning after spate of thefts from cars in Telford

Police said that the incidents had taken place in the Woodside area

PC Chris Barrett, who works in Woodside and Madeley in the town, said that there had been a succession of thefts.

"Over the last few weeks we have had a spate of vehicles that have been accessed, with items stolen within," he said.

"On these occasions it is believed that someone has been trying car doors and has fallen lucky.

"This has happened overnight in the Ferriday Fields area of Woodside and near to the centre."

PC Barrett added: "There are some simple but effective things you can do to help protect your property – where possible remove all valuable items from your vehicle before leaving it unattended. Please make sure vehicles are locked and secure even when on driveways or close to properties."

He added: "We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle.