Police appeal after theft of 17th century tumblers

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward

The incident took place on Blue House Lane in Albrighton, and saw two 17th Century silver lidded tumblers stolen from a house.

The burglary happened on September 10, when the burglars forced entry into the home.

Shifnal and Albrighton Police Community Support Officer Steven Breese urged people with information to come forward.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00695 of 09092022.