Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after theft of 17th century tumblers

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward

The incident took place on Blue House Lane in Albrighton, and saw two 17th Century silver lidded tumblers stolen from a house.

The burglary happened on September 10, when the burglars forced entry into the home.

Shifnal and Albrighton Police Community Support Officer Steven Breese urged people with information to come forward.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00695 of 09092022.

People can also pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News