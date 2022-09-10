Notification Settings

Police in Telford 'tactically stop' Jaguar F-Type - and make disparaging comment on driver

By David StubbingsTelford

Police in Telford have 'tactically stopped' a luxury Jaguar F-Type in Telford, and made a disparaging comment about its driver.

The Jaguar F-Type stopped by West Mercia Police. Photo: @OPUShropshire
West Mercia Police's Operational Patrol Unit for Shropshire posted about officers in Telford having to work to bring the car to a halt after it failed to stop.

Posting on Twitter, officers said: "We could think of a lot of things that the 'F' in 'F-Type' might stand for...

"This fancy motor failed to stop for our colleagues @TelfordCops.

"We found the vehicle and it was tactically stopped. Driver reported and vehicle seized."

The Jaguar F-Type is a sports car which has a minimum price of £58,725, with the most expensive versions costing more than £102,000.

It can accelerate from 0-60mph in a minimum of 3.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 186mph.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

