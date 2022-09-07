Notification Settings

Police warn of fraud emails offering fake energy bill rebate during cost of living crisis

By Megan Jones

West Mercia Police is warning residents to think twice if they receive a fraudulent email purporting to be from British Gas and offering a bogus energy bill rebate of £315.

West Mercia Police is warning residents of a fraudulent British Gas email
Fraudsters are sending out the authentic-looking emails using the British Gas logo and brand, and they may even contain account numbers.

They are not addressed to the account holder however, and only use email addresses.

The emails may not ask for cash, but sharing your personal details may open the door for scammers to access your bank accounts.

Police are reminding residents that British Gas will always address you by your full name or surname, and will never ask you to confirm or provide personal details via email.

If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud online at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

