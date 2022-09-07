Police warn of fraud emails offering fake energy bill rebate during cost of living crisis

West Mercia Police is warning residents of a fraudulent British Gas email

Fraudsters are sending out the authentic-looking emails using the British Gas logo and brand, and they may even contain account numbers.

They are not addressed to the account holder however, and only use email addresses.

The emails may not ask for cash, but sharing your personal details may open the door for scammers to access your bank accounts.

Police are reminding residents that British Gas will always address you by your full name or surname, and will never ask you to confirm or provide personal details via email.