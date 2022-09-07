Notification Settings

Police appeal after woman assaulted

By Dominic Robertson

Police are appealing for witness to an attack on a woman.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch

The incident took place in the Little Dawley area of Telford, with the victim suffering what police said were "non life changing injuries".

Officers said that the assault had taken place by The Pools, near Pageant Drive, between 6.30pm and 7.15pm on Saturday, August 27.

Police said that a man in his 50s from Telford was arrested on suspicion of assault and later bailed.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident, or saw or heard anything suspicious, to contact them.

People with information can submit it at https://orlo.uk/Vehxe quoting incident '769 of August 27'.

Alternatively people can call 101 and ask to speak to PC Cara Winfer.

Crime
News
Telford
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

