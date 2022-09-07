Man arrested after police called to incident in Ellesmere

Police attended the incident at High Street in Ellesmere.

The arrest relates to an incident in Ellesmere last night where a man was injured, and several police vehicles could be seen on the street.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Around 8pm yesterday we received a report of an assault at a property on High Street, Ellesmere.

"We attended and arrested a 55-year-old man from Ellesmere on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

"He remains in custody.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and a man was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital with a non-life changing injury and was later discharged.