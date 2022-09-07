Notification Settings

Man arrested after police called to incident in Ellesmere

By Dominic Robertson

Police say a man has been arrested over suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

Police attended the incident at High Street in Ellesmere.

The arrest relates to an incident in Ellesmere last night where a man was injured, and several police vehicles could be seen on the street.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Around 8pm yesterday we received a report of an assault at a property on High Street, Ellesmere.

"We attended and arrested a 55-year-old man from Ellesmere on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

"He remains in custody.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and a man was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital with a non-life changing injury and was later discharged.

"No other injuries were reported."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

