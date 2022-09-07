Jury to hear inquest after prisoner found dead in his cell

Neil Stuart Bott, aged 54, was found unresponsive in his cell at Stoke Heath Prison in Tern Hill, near Market Drayton, on December 20 last year.
A pre-inquest review at Shirehall heard that paramedics attended the prison and declared Mr Bott deceased.
Police carried out enquiries and were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances.
John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the case to be heard by jury until October 14, but the case could be brought forward a day or two if all parties are available.