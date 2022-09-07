Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jury to hear inquest after prisoner found dead in his cell

By Nick HumphreysMarket DraytonCrimePublished:

The inquest into the death of a prisoner found dead in his cell will be heard by a jury.

Neil Stuart Bott, aged 54, was found unresponsive in his cell at Stoke Heath Prison in Tern Hill, near Market Drayton, on December 20 last year.

A pre-inquest review at Shirehall heard that paramedics attended the prison and declared Mr Bott deceased.

Police carried out enquiries and were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the case to be heard by jury until October 14, but the case could be brought forward a day or two if all parties are available.

Crime
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News