Police warning to Telford residents over 'individual trying front doors'

Telford & Wrekin Cops took to social media to issue a warning today (Tuesday) regarding concerns in the Randlay area.
In a post on Facebook, they said: "The Nedge SNT team have been made aware of reports in the Randlay area of an individual trying front doors in the early hours of the morning.
"We appreciate this will cause concern for residents.
"We would ask if anyone has picked anything up on their ring doorbells/CCTV that they believe to be suspicious to please email the local team on Nedge.Snt@westmercia.police.uk."