Police warning to Telford residents over 'individual trying front doors'

By Matthew PanterTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Residents of an area of Telford have been warned to be alert after reports of someone trying front doors.

Police have issued a warning for residents to be on their guard
Telford & Wrekin Cops took to social media to issue a warning today (Tuesday) regarding concerns in the Randlay area.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "The Nedge SNT team have been made aware of reports in the Randlay area of an individual trying front doors in the early hours of the morning.

"We appreciate this will cause concern for residents.

"We would ask if anyone has picked anything up on their ring doorbells/CCTV that they believe to be suspicious to please email the local team on Nedge.Snt@westmercia.police.uk."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

