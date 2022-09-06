Notification Settings

Police warning over 'dangerous and reckless' bike use in Telford

Police have issued a warning to off-road bike riders acting recklessly in areas of Telford.

Police have received complaints over off-road bikes
The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team put out a message on social media after receiving a host of complaints from residents.

An appeal, shared by Telford & Wrekin Cops on Facebook, said: "We have received complaints about off road bikes being ridden in Brookside and Woodside.

"Some people regard this kind of vehicle as harmless fun. However, anti-social vehicle use can have a wider impact on the community.

"The effect of dangerous and reckless use of a vehicle can lead to damage to grassland, vehicles or property. Riders also risk injuring themselves, other road users and pedestrians.

"The South SNT continue to work with members of the public in order to stop these individuals and deal with the offences they commit appropriately."

Residents have been asked to report any incidents at www.westmercia.police.uk

