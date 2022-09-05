Notification Settings

Man arrested over fatal crash in Telford is released under investigation

By Megan Howe

Police say that a man arrested over a fatal crash in Telford has been released under investigation.

West Mercia Police confirmed on Monday that a 55-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs, has been released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.

It comes after motorcyclist Michael James Lloyd, known as Mick, died after a crash on Dawley Green Way on Tuesday, August 9.

The 62-year-old was riding a motorbike when he was hit by a car at the junction of Dawley Green Way and Old Park Roundabout.

Despite numerous medics, including the air ambulance, attending the crash, Mr Lloyd died at the scene, while a woman who was a passenger on the bike was left fighting for her life and flown to Royal Stoke Hospital.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

