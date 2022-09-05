Man arrested over fatal crash in Telford is released under investigation

West Mercia Police confirmed on Monday that a 55-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs, has been released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.

It comes after motorcyclist Michael James Lloyd, known as Mick, died after a crash on Dawley Green Way on Tuesday, August 9.

The 62-year-old was riding a motorbike when he was hit by a car at the junction of Dawley Green Way and Old Park Roundabout.