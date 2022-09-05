Appeal to find thieves after car left stranded on wooden blocks with all wheels stolen

Police have released CCTV images of the persons of interest

West Mercia Police has released CCTV images of four persons of interest after a car was left on wooden blocks with no wheels during a burglary in Halesfield last May.

The burglary happened between 1.30 and 3pm on Friday, May 20, at a unit on Halesfield 7.

At least four offenders forced entry to a factory unit, where a leisure battery worth £100 and a WiFi hub worth £70 were taken.

The offenders then entered several vehicles to the rear of the unit, and stole all four wheels off a parked car, leaving the vehicle stranded on wooden blocks.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting crime number 22/52199/22.