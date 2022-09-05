Notification Settings

Appeal to find thieves after car left stranded on wooden blocks with all wheels stolen

Police are appealing for information after thieves left a car without wheels during a burglary.

Police have released CCTV images of the persons of interest
West Mercia Police has released CCTV images of four persons of interest after a car was left on wooden blocks with no wheels during a burglary in Halesfield last May.

The burglary happened between 1.30 and 3pm on Friday, May 20, at a unit on Halesfield 7.

At least four offenders forced entry to a factory unit, where a leisure battery worth £100 and a WiFi hub worth £70 were taken.

The offenders then entered several vehicles to the rear of the unit, and stole all four wheels off a parked car, leaving the vehicle stranded on wooden blocks.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting crime number 22/52199/22.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

