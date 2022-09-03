Police hunt Land Rover thieves

Bridgnorth Police Community Suport Officer Mandy Leek said that the vehicle had been taken from the driveway of a property on Cooks Cross in Alveley.

The theft was carried out without keys at around 10.20pm on Tuesday, August 30.

PCSO Leek said: "We are appealing for information after a 16 plate ending in TJU Grey Land Rover Discovery 4 was stolen from a property on Cooks cross in Alveley."

She added: "Two people were seen walking past the property which was caught on a ring doorbell.

"The smashing of the drivers side window was heard then the car alarm sounded and the two people were seen to run away.

"After a few minutes these two persons went back to the vehicle opened the doors have started it then driven off in the direction of Peacock Hill."