Police hunt Land Rover thieves

By Dominic RobertsonBridgnorthCrimePublished:

Police are hunting two people who stole a Land Rover.

Bridgnorth Police Community Suport Officer Mandy Leek said that the vehicle had been taken from the driveway of a property on Cooks Cross in Alveley.

The theft was carried out without keys at around 10.20pm on Tuesday, August 30.

PCSO Leek said: "We are appealing for information after a 16 plate ending in TJU Grey Land Rover Discovery 4 was stolen from a property on Cooks cross in Alveley."

She added: "Two people were seen walking past the property which was caught on a ring doorbell.

"The smashing of the drivers side window was heard then the car alarm sounded and the two people were seen to run away.

"After a few minutes these two persons went back to the vehicle opened the doors have started it then driven off in the direction of Peacock Hill."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, or online using the ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website www.westmercia.police.uk – quoting incident reference 00084 I 31082022.

