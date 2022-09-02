Police bail man arrested in connection with death of teenager Dylan Price

Dylan Price

On Thursday West Mercia Police said they had arrested a man in his 50s for two offences – on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and of sending malicious communications.

The force said the man was arrested in Bishop's Castle and that the offences related to Dylan Price, a popular 17-year-old who was killed in a suspected hit and run in the early hours of September 19 last year.

No one has yet been brought to justice for Dylan's death.

Police said the man arrested on Thursday had been released on bail, and that their investigations are continuing.

They have again renewed their appeal for any information to provide answers over what happened to Dylan.

Anyone with any information about the incident or dash-cam footage can report it at www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/, quoting incident 140i of September 19, 2021.