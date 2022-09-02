Warning over spate of catalytic converter thefts in Telford

PC Berwyn Pratt issued an appeal for anyone who has information about the thefts to come forward.

He said a number of vehicles had been specifically targeted, including Toyota, Nissan and Honda models.

"We are appealing for information after a number of catalytic converters have been stolen from motor vehicles in and around Telford over the past few weeks," he said.

"The converters have been stole from Toyota, Nissan and Honda motor vehicles in particular. The vehicles are usually jacked up and then the catalytic converters are sawn off.

"The thefts have been occurring mostly overnight. The offences are sporadic in their nature of location. The catalytic converters once stolen are then believed to be sold on for their precious metals."

PC Pratt added: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle.

"If you have information about this or any other suspected crime, please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website westmercia.police.uk