Rape arrest made after alleged attack at Green Man Festival

Officers have been investigation reports of a rape at the Green Man Festival in Powys on Sunday, August 21.

Dyfed-Powys Police announced on Wednesday morning that officers had made the arrest after an e-fit was released the previous week.

In a statement the force said: "He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this time."

Dyfed-Powys Police has thanked those who shared the e-fit appeal and withdrawn the image.