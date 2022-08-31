Rape arrest made after alleged attack at Green Man Festival

Officers have been investigation reports of a rape at the Green Man Festival in Powys on Sunday, August 21.
Dyfed-Powys Police announced on Wednesday morning that officers had made the arrest after an e-fit was released the previous week.
In a statement the force said: "He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this time."
Dyfed-Powys Police has thanked those who shared the e-fit appeal and withdrawn the image.
The Green Man Festival is a music event that runs in mid-August near Crickhowell in the Brecon Beacons, attracting tens of thousands of fans.