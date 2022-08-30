Court order made to protect woman from man’s stalking

The stalking protection order against Christopher Fox-James will last for five years and was granted by magistrates in Llandrindod Wells to protect Anna Napolitano, who was the victim of a campaign of stalking by the defendant.

Fox-James, 50, was not present when the order was made on August 17, but it was said that he consented to the order being made through his solicitor.

The application for the order against Fox-James of Barclay House, was made following complaints that he had carried out acts associated with stalking against his victim, who is from Presteigne.

The order says Fox-James poses a risk associated with stalking to another person and there is reasonable cause to believe the proposed order is necessary to protect another person from such risk – in accordance with the Stalking Protection Act 2019.

The order was made for five years and , as part of it, Fox-James must attend a stalking perpetrator programme within six months and attend between eight and 10 sessions.

He is prohibited from seeking, approaching or communication by any means with Anna Napolitano, entering the cul-de-sac of Orchard Close in Presteigne, attending the home address of Anna Napolitano or any address he is aware or suspects she resides at and entering or allowing anyone to enter any data on any electronic device, network or any internet or social media site that refers to Anna Napolitano.

Fox-James must also notify police of any change of details within three days.

He was warned that failing to comply with the order could result in him being sent to prison. He was also ordered to pay costs of £226 to Dyfed Powys Police.