Crime commissioner confirms choice for deputy

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

John Campion, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for West Mercia, said his preferred candidate for the position is Worcestershire Councillor, Mark Bayliss.

A decision on Councillor Bayliss' appointment will be taken at the September meeting of the Police and Crime Panel meeting.

Mr Campion said: “Marc brings a wealth of experience from two decades of working for the public sector. He has a strong track record of standing up for his community, and I look forward to commending him to the panel next month.”

Marc Bayliss said: “I’m delighted to have been chosen as the preferred candidate for the role of Deputy PCC. I look forward to supporting John in delivering his Safer West Mercia Plan, and contributing to making West Mercia safer.

“I’m also looking forward to working with communities, West Mercia Police and other partners.”