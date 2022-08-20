Two in custody after stolen car brought to a stop by tactical police in Telford

The car was brought to a stop by officers who blocked it off on Dawley Green Way in inner Telford at about 9.30pm on Friday.
Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of theft offences as well as driving document offences and the possession of drugs.
Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit said: "A tactical stop was carried out on this stolen vehicle in Telford last night.
"Both occupants of the vehicle have been arrested for a variety of offences. The vehicle has been recovered and will be returned to its rightful owner in due course."