Two in custody after stolen car brought to a stop by tactical police in Telford

By Rob Smith

Police are returning a stolen car to its rightful owner after the thieves were foiled by police using a "tactical stop".

The car was forced to stop by police in Telford. Photo: @OPUShropshire
The car was brought to a stop by officers who blocked it off on Dawley Green Way in inner Telford at about 9.30pm on Friday.

Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of theft offences as well as driving document offences and the possession of drugs.

Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit said: "A tactical stop was carried out on this stolen vehicle in Telford last night.

"Both occupants of the vehicle have been arrested for a variety of offences. The vehicle has been recovered and will be returned to its rightful owner in due course."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

