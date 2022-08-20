Two in custody after stolen car brought to a stop by tactical police in Telford

The car was forced to stop by police in Telford. Photo: @OPUShropshire

The car was brought to a stop by officers who blocked it off on Dawley Green Way in inner Telford at about 9.30pm on Friday.

Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of theft offences as well as driving document offences and the possession of drugs.

Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit said: "A tactical stop was carried out on this stolen vehicle in Telford last night.