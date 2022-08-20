Chaos at Telford KFC as police called to violence before phones robbed from witnesses

Police were called to KFC at Trench Lock to a disturbance involving two groups of men in the car park, at 8.30pm on Friday. Witnesses filming the incident were then attacked and had their mobile phones stolen.
Did you see a disturbance outside the KFC in Trench Lock?— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) August 20, 2022
We're appealing for witnesses following reports of assault and robbery at around 8.30pm last night (Friday 19 August). The incident happened in the KFC car park just off the A442 in #TrenchLock, #Telford.
"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash-cam/CCTV.
"If you have any information that could help please report this online under the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 660 of August 19. If you are unable to report this online please ring 101."