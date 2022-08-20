Notification Settings

Chaos at Telford KFC as police called to violence before phones robbed from witnesses

By Rob Smith TelfordCrimePublished:

Disorder between two groups of men at a fried chicken shop in Telford descended into chaotic scenes of assault and robbery.

The KFC in Trench Lock. Photo: Google
Police were called to KFC at Trench Lock to a disturbance involving two groups of men in the car park, at 8.30pm on Friday. Witnesses filming the incident were then attacked and had their mobile phones stolen.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "Officers were called following a disturbance involving two groups of men, witnesses filming the incident were then assaulted and their mobile phones stolen.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash-cam/CCTV.

"If you have any information that could help please report this online under the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 660 of August 19. If you are unable to report this online please ring 101."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

