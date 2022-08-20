Chaos at Telford KFC as police called to violence before phones robbed from witnesses

The KFC in Trench Lock. Photo: Google

Police were called to KFC at Trench Lock to a disturbance involving two groups of men in the car park, at 8.30pm on Friday. Witnesses filming the incident were then attacked and had their mobile phones stolen.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "Officers were called following a disturbance involving two groups of men, witnesses filming the incident were then assaulted and their mobile phones stolen.

Did you see a disturbance outside the KFC in Trench Lock?



We're appealing for witnesses following reports of assault and robbery at around 8.30pm last night (Friday 19 August). The incident happened in the KFC car park just off the A442 in #TrenchLock, #Telford.



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/je7zxNTMCT — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) August 20, 2022

"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash-cam/CCTV.