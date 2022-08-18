Police appeal after vandals snapped Shropshire tree planted for Jubilee

The broken tree

PCSO Mal Goddard said the incident had taken place at the cemetery on Bridgnorth Road in Much Wenlock over the past week.

He said: "We are working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour in Much Wenlock.

"Sometime over the last week an unidentified person appears to have deliberately snapped one of the recently planted trees – part of the Queen’s Green Canopy – at the cemetery on the Bridgnorth Road.

"If you have information regarding this incident, please let us know using the Safer Neighbourhood Team email bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

"Officers have been patrolling the cemetery on foot and will continue to do so."