Police appeal for help tackling off-road motorcyclists

An image taken by PC hughes in pursuit of a motorcyclist.

Donnington's Safer neighbourhood Policing Team said they are to deal with the issue, and have warned that: "It is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt."

PC Robert Hughes said: "We are trying to tackle off road motorcycles being used in Donnington.

"Although we have had some success we still have an issue with bikes being ridden in the area.

"Often riders will not stop for police and speed off, this increases the risk to themselves and the public.

"On Friday, August 12, around 1.30pm three motorcycles were seen on St Georges Road, Donnington, none of the riders had helmets and all failed to stop for the police.

"Two went off towards ASDA and one onto St Matthews Road."