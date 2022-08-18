Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal for help tackling off-road motorcyclists

By Dominic RobertsonDonningtonCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for the public's help in catching youths riding off-road motor bikes.

An image taken by PC hughes in pursuit of a motorcyclist.
An image taken by PC hughes in pursuit of a motorcyclist.

Donnington's Safer neighbourhood Policing Team said they are to deal with the issue, and have warned that: "It is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt."

PC Robert Hughes said: "We are trying to tackle off road motorcycles being used in Donnington.

"Although we have had some success we still have an issue with bikes being ridden in the area.

"Often riders will not stop for police and speed off, this increases the risk to themselves and the public.

"On Friday, August 12, around 1.30pm three motorcycles were seen on St Georges Road, Donnington, none of the riders had helmets and all failed to stop for the police.

"Two went off towards ASDA and one onto St Matthews Road."

He added: "It is important that we stop ASB riding as it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. If you can help email wwtd.snt@westmercia.police.uk."

Crime
News
Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News