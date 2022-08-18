Police force in mid Wales told to improve use of stop and search and use of force

An inspection by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services of Dyfed-Powys Police found the inspector pleased with the way it is keeping "keeping people safe and reducing crime."

But on the use of controversial stop and search and the use of force it "requires improvement at treating people fairly and with respect."

A year ago the force was judged to be in a worse position and chiefs say they are pleased to have made progress.

The HMICFRS report says that four years after the force was told after a previous inspection in 2018 to improve its performance in those areas it still has work to do.

"It is still not considering the breadth and depth of data to enhance its understanding of fair and effective use of these powers, and detailed analysis isn’t carried out," the report published today said.

"The force is able to see how often stop and search is used on individuals from ethnic minority backgrounds and has noticed disproportionality in the use of these powers. But, it isn’t yet able to fully understand whether this disproportionality is justified, or why it happens. This means it can’t take action to address this, if needed."

The inspector added that the force is not complying with the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s requirements for recording use of force.

"Officers use body-worn video in situations where they may have to use force, but they don’t always complete a use of force form.

"Supervisors are not routinely checking use of force forms.

"There needs to be improved guidance for officers and supervisors on what they are expected to do when force has been used, and when forms should be completed. There also needs to be appropriate scrutiny at various levels of the force, so it can be sure that these powers are being used fairly and effectively."

HM Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams graded Dyfed-Powys on 11 policing areas; and graded four of them as being 'good'. These included responding to the public.

In six areas, including providing a service to the victims of crime, it is considered only 'adequate'.

And in one area, engaging with and treating the public with fairness and respect, it is judged as "requires improvement'. Use of force and stop and search are in that area.

The inspector said: "I am pleased with the performance of Dyfed-Powys Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime, although it needs to improve in some areas to give a consistently good service.

"These are the findings I consider most important from our assessments of the force over the last year."

She added: "The force has an effective understanding of demand in all areas. It makes sure it has the capability and capacity to meet and manage current and future demands in the most efficient manner.

"Over the past year, the force has put new processes in place that have resulted in improvements in various areas."

Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis welcomed the report. It has evidenced "substantial improvements across a number of key areas of work," the force said.

In May last year the inspectorate had issued the force with an accelerated cause of concern relating to crime recording standards, but in June 2022 they confirmed that Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police had made good progress, had improved in almost all aspects of crime recording and the cause of concern was discharged.

When Dr Lewis took up his post in December of last year, he committed to ensuring that the force would provide a service to the standard that the workforce would want for their loved ones should they ever need them.

The force says that the report is "encouraging, with improvements noted by increasing grades in four areas of assessment".

Dr Lewis said: “No one likes to hear that they should be doing better, especially an organisation whose primary function is to safeguard those that need us most.

“I'm delighted to say that the cause of concern has been written off after we've been able to evidence substantial improvements and in rapid time.

“And the publication of this fuller report today is encouraging, with improvements noted in four areas of assessment, namely victim service, crime data integrity, the investigation of crime, and the managing of offenders.

"This marks a significant improvement in the service we provide.

“We are now monitoring our performance on a daily, weekly and monthly basis and we've been doing this for several months. This places us on a positive trajectory which is reflected in the report."

He added: “Our quest at Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police is to continuously improve, to be better today than we were yesterday, and better tomorrow than today.

“Working like this with a continuous improvement mindset is a sustainable and sensible approach and has already borne significant fruit.”

One of the areas he is proud of the operational improvements made at Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police is in the use of stop and search.

The force says by setting a vision to continuously improve, as opposed to setting arbitrary targets, the force has seen stop and search increase by 71 per cent for the last six months, set against last year's numbers – resulting in taking more drugs and weapons off the streets to keep children safe.

Dr Lewis added: “However, we are not complacent and will not stop to celebrate the improvements contained in this report - but instead focus on our desire to further improve in areas set out by the inspectorate and the crucial feedback from our communities, which is of equal value, if not more than that of the inspectorate.

“I'd encourage you to read the full report for the detail, and there remains much to be done.