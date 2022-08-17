New gazebos stolen from Telford allotments just days before event

Picture: @TelfordCops

Telford Police say the Woodside Allotments were broken into overnight and three new gazebos were taken.

Police say the gazebos were purchased for a vegetable and flower show this weekend.

Telford Cops tweeted: "Woodside Allotments been broken into over night and three new gazebos taken.

"These were purchased for the vegetable and flower show this weekend."

They asked members of the public to be aware if anyone is trying to sell them a gazebo at a cheap price.

"Be aware if anyone is trying to sell you one at a knocked down price," they tweeted.

The allotment land is owned by The Gorge Parish Council but is run on a day to day basis by Woodside Allotments & Leisure Gardeners Association.

Parish council chairman Councillor Alan Taylor said he was disappointed to hear of the thefts.

Councillor Taylor, who has been on the allotments committee for four years, said: "It is disappointing to hear of thefts at the allotments. They are a very well run organisation with a waiting list and are very well supported by the local community.

"There have been break ins over the years there but it has been quiet recently."