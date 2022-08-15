Police appeal after eggs thrown at homes in Telford

The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team said they had received reports from residents of the anti-social behaviour affecting properties in Burford.
A message shared by the team added: "Reports have also been received about unknown persons in hedgerows to the rear of Bournside Drive attempting to climb over fences.
"Please remain vigilant. Lock all doors and windows when you leave your property and report any suspicious activity."
The appeal added that anyone with information should call 101 to make a report or email information to Brookside.snt@westmercia.police.uk