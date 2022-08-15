Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after eggs thrown at homes in Telford

By Matthew PanterTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have appealed for information after complaints of eggs being thrown at properties.

Police are appealing for information
Police are appealing for information

The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team said they had received reports from residents of the anti-social behaviour affecting properties in Burford.

A message shared by the team added: "Reports have also been received about unknown persons in hedgerows to the rear of Bournside Drive attempting to climb over fences.

"Please remain vigilant. Lock all doors and windows when you leave your property and report any suspicious activity."

The appeal added that anyone with information should call 101 to make a report or email information to Brookside.snt@westmercia.police.uk

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News