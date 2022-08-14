Notification Settings

Power tools theft being investigated by police

By Dominic Robertson

Police are investigating after the theft of a number of power tools.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft

The theft took place at a firm on the B3462, near to the Salwey Arms/A49 cross road.

PC Max Beswick, said "a number of power tools including chainsaws, and other tree surgeon equipment were stolen".

The theft took place between 1am and 2am on Friday, August 12.

PC Beswick said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the burglary or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

Anyone with information can contact police online using the ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00093-I-13082022.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

