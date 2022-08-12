Telford thief stole Marvel supervillain toys, money and a bottle of wine

Nicola Jeffrey, aged 40, stole two figurines worth almost £100 combined from HMV in Telford Shopping Centre. She took figures of Maestro - from the Hulk series - and Hydra Stomper - from Iron Man, when she entered the shop on October 2 last year.

Just over a week earlier, on September 24 last year, she stole a bottle of wine and a bag of money with a combined value of £20 from the Telford International Centre.

Jeffrey, of Downmead, Hollinswood, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one charge of theft from HMV and one charge of burglary, from Telford International Centre.