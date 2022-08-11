Teenagers arrested after Shrewsbury fight leaves man needing hospital treatment

Police were called at around midday on Wednesday

The brawl involving a group of men broke out on York Road in the Harlescott area of Shrewsbury at around midday on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police said one needed treatment for "non-life changing injuries" at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Officers have arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old - both from Shrewsbury - on suspicion of assault.

They remained in custody on Thursday as enquiries continued.

The force has asked anyone who saw the fight and has any information, or footage, related to the incident to get in touch via the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 243 of 10 August.