Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenagers arrested after Shrewsbury fight leaves man needing hospital treatment

By David StubbingsShrewsburyCrimePublished: Comments

Two teenagers have been arrested after a fight left a man needing hospital treatment.

Police were called at around midday on Wednesday
Police were called at around midday on Wednesday

The brawl involving a group of men broke out on York Road in the Harlescott area of Shrewsbury at around midday on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police said one needed treatment for "non-life changing injuries" at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Officers have arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old - both from Shrewsbury - on suspicion of assault.

They remained in custody on Thursday as enquiries continued.

The force has asked anyone who saw the fight and has any information, or footage, related to the incident to get in touch via the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 243 of 10 August.

Alternatively people can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News