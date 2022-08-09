Police appeal over groups using off-road bikes

Police are appealing for information about the incidents

Michelle Williams, a Police Community Support Officer in Ketley and Oakengates, Telford, said they had received calls that groups of up to seven people had been using the bikes in the Ketley Grange area.

She said that the vehicles included both off-road and quad bikes.

She said: "We have been receiving reports over the last few weeks about some off road bikes / quads that have been going around the Ketley Grange area sometimes in groups of up to seven at one time.

"If you have any information about where these bikes are coming from or who are riding them please report to us so we can get this stopped before someone gets hurt."