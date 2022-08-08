Notification Settings

Depraved voyeur jailed

By David BannerGobowenCrimePublished:

A voyeur accused of setting up a camera at his home and filming visitors for his sexual gratification has been jailed for 18 months.

Ian Lloyd

Ian Lloyd, 35, of Hammonds Place, Gobowen, had also taken advantage to download intimate pictures when given computers and mobile phones to fix.

Judge Niclas Parry told him at Mold Crown Court there were 13 victims of his “depraved” behaviour spanning twelve years.

The judge said to Lloyd it was “calculated, planned, deliberate, selfish behaviour over some twelve years, offending without any regard to the privacy and dignity of your victims.”

Sentencing, he told Lloyd that there was no option to suspend the sentence due to the severity of the offending.

He said: "Because there are so many victims, because of the breach of trust, because of the significant impact, the matter is simply too serious to be suspended and the sentence must be served immediately.”

Lloyd must register as a sex offender for ten years and a sexual harm prevention order was made for the same period.

Prosecuting counsel Karl Scholz said a woman had been filmed getting changed after going to the house to use the swimming pool.

Lloyd also had intimate images of women who had handed over devices for repairs.

Lloyd admitted five counts of voyeurism and eight of computer misuse.

He told police he was intrigued to see women undressed, the prosecutor said.

Mr Scholz said one victim had previously suffered a serious crime.

Lloyd had been described by a woman as a “monster.”

The barrister added that Lloyd’s wife had divorced him, although she was not a victim of the offences.

Henry Hills, mitigating, said Lloyd had taken steps to address his offending. He had engaged in therapy.

By David Banner

