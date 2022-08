William Reid, aged 65, was driving on Pool Road, Newtown, when he was caught behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on July 17 this year.

A breathalyser test was carried out, and found Reid had 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, The legal limit is 35mcg.

Reid, of Felin Hafren, Abermule, Montgomery, Powys, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the legal alcohol limit.