Oswestry vehicle owners warned after spate of thefts involving roof boxes and tools

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team has advised owners to make sure valuables and belongings are not stored in cars, vans or roof boxes during the night.

A spokesman said: "There have been several vehicle crimes reported to us from Oswestry, West Felton, Gobowen & Whittington.

"Offences include theft from vehicle including roof boxes and tools where business vehicles have been targeted. Remove tools and don't store items overnight in roof boxes."

There have been several vehicle crimes reported to us from Oswestry, West Felton, Gobowen & Whittington.

Offences include theft from vehicle including roof boxes and tools where business vehicles have been targeted. Remove tools and don't store items overnight in roof boxes. — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) July 30, 2022

The West Mercia Police Dogs team urged for members of the public to inform the police of any suspicious activity.