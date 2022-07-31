Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Oswestry vehicle owners warned after spate of thefts involving roof boxes and tools

By Nick HumphreysGobowenCrimePublished:

Vehicle owners have been warned after a spate of thefts involving roof boxes and tools.

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team has advised owners to make sure valuables and belongings are not stored in cars, vans or roof boxes during the night.

A spokesman said: "There have been several vehicle crimes reported to us from Oswestry, West Felton, Gobowen & Whittington.

"Offences include theft from vehicle including roof boxes and tools where business vehicles have been targeted. Remove tools and don't store items overnight in roof boxes."

The West Mercia Police Dogs team urged for members of the public to inform the police of any suspicious activity.

A spokesman said: "We are aware of this series of thefts, and will be assisting Oswestry Police in conducting patrols in an attempt to catch the offenders. If you see something suspicious in these areas, call us. The public are our eyes and ears."

Crime
News
Gobowen
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News