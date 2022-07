A murder investigation is underway in after Terence Ransley was found dead in Sutton Way, Shrewsbury

Terence Ransley, aged 69, was found dead in Sutton Way on Sunday evening.

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Ransley has been released pending further enquiries.

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested in Gosport, Hampshire.

A large police cordon was in place from around 7.30pm on Sunday, with police and forensic investigators at the scene.