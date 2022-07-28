Notification Settings

Suspect accused of Wellington stabbing after car crash pleads not guilty

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonCrimePublished:

A suspect accused of stabbing a man after a three-vehicle crash has pleaded not guilty.

Market Street, Wellington was taped off by police after violent disorder
Sagheer Khan, aged 45, is accused of unlawful wounding with intent after a white Audi was "rammed" by a Ford Mondeo into a bus in Mill Bank, Wellington, at around 8pm on Friday, June 17.

A previous court hearing was told that two men then got out of the Mondeo and hit the Audi with poles, before a man was stabbed a number of times.

Witnesses also reported seeing people with crowbars and a machete after the collision.

The incident sparked a heavy police response, with a helicopter being sent up and nearby Market Street being taped off. Three other men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Khan, of Bush Close, Wellington, pleaded not guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court. He will next appear on March 10 next year for a pre-trial review. His trial date has been set for May 8 next year. Khan remains in custody.

