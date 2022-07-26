West Mercia Police handed extra £3.76m to make neighbourhoods safer

Police have been handed an extra £3.76m to keep neighbourhoods safe

As part of the Government's safe Safer Streets initiative, police and crime commissioner John Campion submitted four bids based on local needs to secure the funding.

And the money will be spent on several StreetWatch schemes, providing a digital platform for volunteers to support victims, running education programmes for partners working in the night-time economy and schools and colleges focused on healthy relationships and raising awareness in communities.

Also, £400,000 is set to be invested in a wider project to improve safety for women and girls.

Mr Campion said: "This substantial announcement will make a massive difference in our communities, helping people to be safe and feel safe.

"I am proud to support it with my own investments, as part of my ongoing work to make communities safer.

"The money will be targeted to tackle a range of anti-social behaviours which have a significant and long-lasting impact on our communities.

It is especially pleasing to see a particular focus on violence against women and girls. This will allow a multi-faceted approach which tackles the issue at the root, changing behaviours whilst also putting structured support in for victims."

Pippa Mills, chief constable for West Mercia Police, said: "We are really pleased that this additional funding has been secured.

"The crime prevention measures that we’re able to implement as a result of this investment will help us to make real tangible changes to the communities we serve.