Funding secured for battle over domestic abuse and sexual violence

Police and crime commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn

In addition to this funding, Mr Llywelyn has also secured £30,882 funding for a children’s independent sexual violence advisor.

Supporting victims is one of the three key priorities of Mr Llywelyn’s police and crime plan for 2021-25.

Mr Llywelyn said, “Dyfed-Powys Police has identified that a significant amount of resourcing continues to be needed to address safeguarding demand, in particular domestic abuse.

“As a result, it is a responsibility of mine to ensure there are appropriate services available to meet the needs of all victims, and that we prioritise investment in services for victims of serious sexual offences.

“I am pleased to have been able to secure this additional funding from the Ministry of Justice that will increase and strengthen the support services available.

“Unfortunately, we were only awarded approximately 25 per cent of our total requested funding from the Ministry of Justice, and have therefore had to re-prioritise and re-calculate how we can maximise what we achieve from a reduced funding allocation.

“However, any increase in funding should still be welcomed as it will enable further access to services for those most in need, so I am pleased to announce this additional £271,000 of funding.”

The funding will be distributed between the following organisations; Advocacy After Fatal Domestic Abuse (AAFDA), Calan DVS, Carmarthen Domestic Abuse Services Ltd, Pembrokeshire People First, Parental Education Growth Support (PEGS), Dewis Choice, Goleudy, and Bawso. New Pathways have also been awarded the £30,882 for a children’s independent sexual violence advisor.

PEGS is a social enterprise focused on child-to-parent abuse. Its founding director, Michelle John, said: “We’re thrilled to have received this funding from the police and crime commissioner to enable us to support more parents in the area through one-to-ones, virtual drop-in sessions and bespoke programmes and workshops.