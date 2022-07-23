Notification Settings

Attempted murder arrest after assault on woman

By Dominic RobertsonSouth ShropshireCrimePublished:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident where a woman was assaulted.

Police said a man had been arrested in relation to the assault

West Mercia Police said the incident had taken place in Kington yesterday.

The force said that the victim had been taken to hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Confirming the details on Friday evening the force said that the suspect remained in custody.

They said officers had initially been called to a property after a report of a woman being assaulted.

Detective Sergeant Jim Moore said: "This was a nasty incident but fortunately the injured woman is expected to make a full recovery.

"We would like to reassure local people that this was an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any danger to the wider community."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

