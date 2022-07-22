Forensic spray will leave lasting effect on those involved in anti-social behavour

The SmartTag spray

SmartTag, a special, traceable forensic spray developed by the Telford SmartWater Group, can be used by security staff on those who threaten or attack others.

West Mercia Police is to give the spray to pubs and clubs for used by their door staff.

In October 2021, SmartTag was trial-launched in Hereford. Used in the same way as an aerosol, the responding door security officer pulls the safety pin, aims and sprays the individual with a unique forensic liquid which links them to the scene long after the incident has taken place.

Sergeant Nick Hall, said: “This new development and roll out across establishments in Herefordshire, Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire and Worcestershire forms part of our ongoing relationship with SmartWater Group and highlights an exciting step in our continued efforts to challenge anti-social behaviour, keep people safe and protect them and staff from harm.”

“The new technology and its deployment will help us to address some of the elements relating to anti-social behaviour which are seen especially in our night time economy. It sends a positive message to our communities that we are doing all we can to address their concerns. This is particularly pertinent during Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week as we seek to highlight the work we do all year round with our communities and partners to combat the problem.

“We will hand over the new equipment to those people responsible for keeping pubs, bars and clubs safe places to relax and have fun and who often face a barrage of abuse and violence. By safely tagging individuals, officers patrolling the community can easily identify them and progress any required enforcement.”

West Mercia Police and Crime Commisioner John Campion said: "The previous trial of the SmartTag spray was a great success and was well received throughout Herefordshire. I am pleased to see this new initiative roll out across the whole of West Mercia to help deter anti-social behaviour.

“I hear from communities on a day to day basis the devastating impact that anti-social behaviour can have on people’s lives. By continuing to support projects and initiatives like this will continue to tackle the issue and help make West Mercia a safer place to live, work and visit.”

Tyler Haines who is Deputy Head Doorman At Play Night Club Hereford and whose team uses SmartTag said: “Since November last year, West Mercia Police has rolled out and trained Door Supervisors around Hereford with SmartTag. At first, I was very sceptical about the product and had my reservations about the idea however, after having SmartTag for over seven months now my opinion has altered; the quality of the SmartWater training is adequate and the presentation of the product is flawless."

Gary Higgins, Director of Operations from The SmartWater Group said: “SmartTag is a simple, effective and reliable method of taming aggressive behaviour and bringing offenders to justice where necessary. The unique forensic code contained within each canister will link offenders to the scene of their crime.