Crime in Shropshire and Mid Wales rises with thousands more offences, official figures reveal

The number of offences in the county has risen the Office for National Statistics has confirmed

The latest crime statistics published for the county show an increase of 5,758 offences in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin for the year up to March.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics also show a rise in Powys, with offences up by 2,486.

It means crime is up by 27 per cent in Telford & Wrekin, 15 per cent in Shropshire, and 35 per cent in Powys, when compared with the previous year.

It continues the trend of rising crime, following figures from earlier this year which had shown a six per cent increase across West Mercia.

The impact of the relaxation of lockdown and Covid restrictions is believed to be one of the reasons behind the rise in offences.

West Mercia Police said the figures "had not come as a surprise to the force".

For both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin the latest figures show that violent crime is up.

In Shropshire there were 2,248 instances of violence with injury – 27 per cent up from the 1,772 the previous year.

Telford & Wrekin saw a 33 per cent rise from 1,583 incidents to 2,101, while Powys also saw violent offences up from 3,243 to 4,748.

Sexual offences rose by 27 per cent in Shropshire and 12 per cent in Telford & Wrekin – with 819, and 704 offences recorded respectively

Powys recorded a 53 per cent rise in sexual offences, with 449.

Public order offences across West Mercia are also up by 57 per cent – from 5,113 to 8,038.

Drugs offences have however fallen, down 21 per cent, from 2725 to 2158, along with anti-social behaviour, down 37 per cent, from 56,055 to 35,408.

Chief Superintendent with West Mercia Police, Paul Moxley, said the figures showed the impact of the country emerging from pandemic restrictions.

He said: "These figures reflect a return to pre-Covid levels and are reflective of the situation across the UK

"As people have returned to a more normal way of life and public areas reopened so has the likelihood a crime could take place, in particular outside the home.

"Throughout the past year we have continued to focus on tackling county lines and as a result have executed a large number of successful warrants as part of our efforts to tackle serious and organised crime. This work will continue.

"Local policing teams have also been working especially hard to target offences such as violent crime, theft, burglary, fraud and malicious communications.

“We continue to work hard to bring crime down below pre-Covid levels as we go forward.

"West Mercia Police is committed to preventing and detecting crime and protecting communities from harm."

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said the rise had been reflected across the country

He said: "Although recent statistics have shown an increase in crime from the previous year, I remain reassured that Shropshire is a safe place to live, and West Mercia Police are committed to tackling crime.

"These recent statistics follow the national trend, after numbers were affected by the pandemic.

"As restrictions lifted, and night time economy started to re-open, we have naturally seen an increase of reported crime.

“As PCC, it is my commitment to ensure West Mercia Police can continue to work efficiently and effectively to tackle these crime by making sure they have the resources required to keep our communities safe.

"I will also continue to fund support services in Shropshire such as Axis and Connexus, and across West Mercia, which help victims of crime to cope and recover.