Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man seen with trousers down at National Trust property in Shropshire

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthCrimePublished:

A man in his 60s has been seen walking around the grounds of a stately home with his trousers down.

Dudmaston Hall
Dudmaston Hall

Police have been on patrol at National Trust property Dudmaston Hall, near Bridgnorth, after the man was seen in the grounds after closing time.

The 17th century property is popular with walkers and families taking their children for a day out.

Broseley and Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team said on social media: "On patrol with Bridgnorth Cops at Dudmaston Hall after reports of anti-social behaviour in the area. An unidentified male in his 60s has been seen walking in the grounds after closing time and on one occasion he had his trousers down."

Crime
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News