20 times in five months - Serial Telford thief avoids prison

Crossley targeted Tesco in Woodside 11 times. Photo: Google.

Nathan Crossley, aged 32, targeted shops in Telford multiple times during his spree between February and July this year.

Crossley's haul, which totalled nearly £1,500 worth of items, included a chainsaw, a pressure washer, headphones, meat, alcohol, chocolate, air fresheners and washing up tablets.

He targeted Tesco in Woodside 11 times, Aldi in Madeley five times, Tesco in Madeley three times and Co-op in Stirchley once.

Crossley, of Summerhill, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of theft at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.