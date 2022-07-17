Notification Settings

Police seize £2,000 motorbike - and warn antisocial riders their bikes could be crushed

By David Tooley

Police have seized a £2,000 motorbike in Shropshire after investigating a village "being used as a racetrack" by antisocial riders.

Ready for crushing. Photo: @OPUShropshire

Shropshire's operational policing unit said that people in Uffington, near Shrewsbury were concerned about their village being used as a racetrack.

Police tweeted: "The good people of Uffington near Shrewsbury told us about motorbikes using their village as a racetrack.

"Not on our watch."

And they ended with a warning to other illegal riders.

"If we catch you, and we will seize and crush your pride and joy."

They ended by saying their latest capture was a £2,000 - Yamaha YZF250 and used the hashtag #wouldhavebeencheapertobelegal

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

