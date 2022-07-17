Arrests made after pickpocket steals woman's purse in supermarket

Whitchurch safer neighbourhood team say a thief stole the woman's purse in the town's Tesco on Friday without her realising.

A spokesman for the Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said they reviewed CCTV and there had been other attempts to steal items from shoppers.

"Whitchurch SNT responded quickly and have since worked with our intel teams and officers from other policing areas and our operational policing unit to locate and arrest the offenders," the spokesman said.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

They remind people to ensure they keep valuables safe when out and that thieves can get £100 from contactless cards.