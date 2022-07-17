Notification Settings

Arrests made after pickpocket steals woman's purse in supermarket

By David Tooley

Police have made arrests after a woman had her purse stolen in a Shropshire supermarket.

Whitchurch safer neighbourhood team say a thief stole the woman's purse in the town's Tesco on Friday without her realising.

A spokesman for the Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said they reviewed CCTV and there had been other attempts to steal items from shoppers.

"Whitchurch SNT responded quickly and have since worked with our intel teams and officers from other policing areas and our operational policing unit to locate and arrest the offenders," the spokesman said.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

They remind people to ensure they keep valuables safe when out and that thieves can get £100 from contactless cards.

"Never keep records of your pin codes in your wallets/purses. Report any suspicious behaviour," said the spokesman.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

