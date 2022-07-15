Police at the scene of Peter Cairns' murder

Mr Cairns was stabbed in the heart in June last year when violence broke out in Silkin Way, Telford, when a group of teenagers took offence after they were told to move away.

The 26-year-old was stabbed with a knife, while the boys also carried a display Samurai sword, a wheel brace and a hammer in a joint-enterprise confrontation.

The youngsters were detained today for more than 10 years each for the murder of Mr Cairns.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old who used a blunt Samurai sword were sentenced to 13 years detention, while another 16-year-old, who admitted stabbing Mr Cairns in the heart with a kitchen knife, was detained for 11 years.

All have already served 395 days in detention.

The Crown Prosecution Service's specialist unit called the Serious Violence, Organised Crime and Exploitation Unit (SVOCE) worked with West Mercia Police to secure the results in court.

Mark Paul of the CPS said: "Unlike the convicted defendants, Peter Cairns had nothing to do with gangs, and the brutal attack on him was unprovoked.