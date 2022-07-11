Notification Settings

Woman who attacked Telford hospital sister is jailed

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonCrimePublished:

A Telford woman who assaulted a hospital nursing sister has been jailed.

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford

Linzi Buttery, aged 34, attacked the worker at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on March 9.

Buttery, of Weyman Road, Wellington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

Magistrates jailed her for 14 weeks, reasoning that the incident was so serious that only a period in custody would be appropriate.

They also said the offence took place while Buttery had a suspended sentence hanging over her, and was aggravated by the fact it was against an emergency worker.

Buttery was also ordered to pay £75 compensation to the victim.

