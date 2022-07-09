Met special constable charged with rape near Newport

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

Paul Hoile, aged 40, has been charged three counts of rape and an offence under section four of the Sexual Offences Act after an incident on Sheriffhales Drive, Lilleshall on Tuesday.

Hoile was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He was arrested in Benfleet, Essex around 10.30pm on Wednesday and transferred to custody in Telford.

Hoile, who is based in the Metropolitan Police’s North West Command Unit, has been suspended from duty.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by West Mercia Police and the Metropolitan Police.

Officers say they are satisfied there is no risk to the public but visible patrols have been increased across Lilleshall and Newport.