Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Met special constable charged with rape near Newport

By Paul JenkinsNewportCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A special constable serving with the Metropolitan Police has been charged with rape after an incident near Newport.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

Paul Hoile, aged 40, has been charged three counts of rape and an offence under section four of the Sexual Offences Act after an incident on Sheriffhales Drive, Lilleshall on Tuesday.

Hoile was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He was arrested in Benfleet, Essex around 10.30pm on Wednesday and transferred to custody in Telford.

Hoile, who is based in the Metropolitan Police’s North West Command Unit, has been suspended from duty.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by West Mercia Police and the Metropolitan Police.

Officers say they are satisfied there is no risk to the public but visible patrols have been increased across Lilleshall and Newport.

Anyone with any concerns about a sexual offence, either recently or in the past, is urged to get in touch. Call 101 or visit westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Crime
News
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News