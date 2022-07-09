Drug runner caught with £6,000 block of crack cocaine in Ludlow put behind bars

Dylan Cook, aged 18, was caught by police in Ludlow with 60g of the Class A drug, as well as 15 wraps of heroin, disposable 'burner' phones and more than £700 in cash.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Cook was seen by officers involved in what looked like a drug deal on the afternoon of May 17 this year. He was stopped and searched, and found in possession of the incriminating items.

"The burner phone contained a number of messages indicative of street dealing," said Joshua Purser, prosecuting.

Cook, of Sanderville Close, Stirchley, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, and one count of possession of criminal property, relating to the cash.

Kevin Jones, defending, said that Cook was "effectively a walking hiding place," and his role was to store the large block of cocaine for others higher in the chain.

Judge Peter Barrie sentenced Cook to 18 months in a detention and training centre. He told Cook: "Everything I have read about you suggests you went into this with your eyes open. You have been a regular cannabis user, and I expect you understood what you were getting involved in."